Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.9203.

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TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.0%

TRI stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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