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Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Down 9.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Thomson Reuters logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Thomson Reuters shares fell 9.4% to C$138.74 in heavy trading, though volume was below the stock’s average session volume.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.33; individual targets range from C$138 to C$185.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$1.41 on C$2.78 billion in revenue, while insiders sold 3,497 shares worth approximately $432,829 over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Thomson Reuters? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$138.37 and last traded at C$138.74. Approximately 622,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 819,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotia cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$162.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.32.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total value of C$349,923.52. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,502.50. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $432,829. 69.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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