Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.4444.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

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Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $255,482,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,124 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 769,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,081,238 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $111,011,000 after acquiring an additional 611,639 shares in the last quarter. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,076,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,729,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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