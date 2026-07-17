TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on TIC Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TIC Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TIC Solutions from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TIC Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

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TIC Solutions Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of TIC Solutions stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. TIC Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of TIC Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TIC Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,579,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIC Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,705,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TIC Solutions by 331.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,090,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TIC Solutions by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 458,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIC Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000.

About TIC Solutions

Acuren Group Inc NYSEAMERICAN: TIC is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

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