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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • ATB Cormark raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s price target from C$17.00 to C$19.00, while keeping a sector perform rating. The new target suggests about 10.47% upside from the current share price.
  • The stock was down 2.1% in Thursday trading to C$17.20, after moving within a 52-week range of C$4.00 to C$18.41. Tidewater also has a market cap of about C$376.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with five Hold ratings and a consensus target price of C$17.60. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of C$1.24 on revenue of C$385.6 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock's current price.

TWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotia increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 2.1%

TWM traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.20. 32,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,509. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.60 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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