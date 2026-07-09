Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock's current price.

TWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotia increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 2.1%

TWM traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.20. 32,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,509. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.60 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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