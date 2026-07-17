Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.97. Tilly's shares last traded at $4.0150, with a volume of 203,467 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tilly's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilly's to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tilly's

Tilly's Stock Down 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.30 million. Tilly's had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Tilly's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly's

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilly's in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tilly's by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,732 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tilly's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tilly's by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly's serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company's merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

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