Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

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Tilray Brands Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of TLRY opened at $4.54 on Friday. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.42). Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Brands will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,387 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,318 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Tilray Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity provided a bullish trading signal: investors purchased 23,521 TLRY call options, approximately 82% above the stock’s typical daily call volume. This suggests increased speculative interest in further gains.

Unusual options activity provided a bullish trading signal: investors purchased 23,521 TLRY call options, approximately 82% above the stock’s typical daily call volume. This suggests increased speculative interest in further gains. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, saying Tilray is making progress in its transition toward a diversified consumer-products company. The firm’s view supports the potential for longer-term value from Tilray’s cannabis, beverage and other businesses. Tilray Brands seen creating long-term value through diversified platform, Jefferies says

Jefferies reiterated its rating, saying Tilray is making progress in its transition toward a diversified consumer-products company. The firm’s view supports the potential for longer-term value from Tilray’s cannabis, beverage and other businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits completed its acquisition of substantially all of Eagle Rock Distributing’s Colorado assets. The transaction could be relevant to Tilray’s beverage-distribution strategy if it affects industry relationships, but the announcement did not directly identify Tilray or quantify an impact on its results. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Closes Acquisition of Eagle Rock Distributing Co.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits completed its acquisition of substantially all of Eagle Rock Distributing’s Colorado assets. The transaction could be relevant to Tilray’s beverage-distribution strategy if it affects industry relationships, but the announcement did not directly identify Tilray or quantify an impact on its results. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $19 and reduced fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA estimates after Tilray’s guidance for fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million came in below the roughly $84 million consensus estimate. The lower forecasts highlight continuing profitability concerns.

Jefferies lowered its price target to $19 and reduced fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA estimates after Tilray’s guidance for fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million came in below the roughly $84 million consensus estimate. The lower forecasts highlight continuing profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tilray remains in a prolonged downtrend, having lost substantial value this year alongside other cannabis stocks. Its weak recent momentum and history of quarterly losses remain risks despite the current rebound. Tilray Brands stock continues its downward spiral

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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