Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock's previous close.

TF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$6.62.

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Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 2.4%

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 251,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$6.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.86 million during the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7300725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company's strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

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