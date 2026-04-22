TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $455,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,097 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,533 in the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO stock opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.69. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TKO Group's payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here