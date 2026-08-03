TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.

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TKO Group Stock Up 0.9%

TKO Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,292. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $197.73.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.91%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,862,255.63. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 42,257 shares worth $7,946,068. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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