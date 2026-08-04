Toast (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 14,280 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 14,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $469,669.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 69,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,181.74. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jonathan Vassil sold 3,150 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $94,594.50.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 6,647 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $191,765.95.

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Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,880,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,417. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Toast had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Toast's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toast by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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