Toast (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $61,595.65 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) Director Deval Patrick sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $61,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,692,864.25. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,965,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,932. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.90. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $49.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toast by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,428,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,768,256,000 after buying an additional 3,351,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,764,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,339,000 after acquiring an additional 352,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,157,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,372,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,332,000 after acquiring an additional 653,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Toast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,820,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,729,000 after acquiring an additional 282,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Toast

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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