Tokio Marine (TKOMY) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6660 per share and revenue of $11.4875 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.820-2.820 EPS.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.42). Tokio Marine had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Tokio Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tokio Marine Price Performance

TKOMY stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKOMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tokio Marine to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan's largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine's operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group's core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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