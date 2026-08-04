Tomer Weingarten Sells 57,941 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $1,086,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,894,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,519,943.75. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,026,135.11.

On Monday, June 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $881,282.61.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,296 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $836,521.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $343,674.00.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 346,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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