Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.6425) per share and revenue of $7.7220 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.39). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 839.52%.The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 million. On average, analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 45,834 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 5,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,168.95. This trade represents a 124.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Newcomb Stillwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $132,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 392,225 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the company's stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TNXP. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix's lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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