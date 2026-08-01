Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.16 and traded as low as $38.90. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $39.0880, with a volume of 116,731 shares trading hands.

Get TR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.94 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries's dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,931.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tootsie Roll Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tootsie Roll Industries wasn't on the list.

While Tootsie Roll Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here