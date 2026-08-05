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Top Fintech Stocks Worth Watching - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven fintech stocks are highlighted for August 5: Rocket Companies, Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, IDT, Wealthfront, DeFi Development, and FinVolution Group. They were selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among fintech stocks.
  • The companies span diverse financial technology markets, including mortgage lending, digital payments, online brokerage, merchant services, wealth management, commercial real estate lending, and consumer finance.
  • Fintech stocks may offer substantial growth potential, but investors should weigh risks from competition, regulation, market volatility, technological change, and—particularly for Rocket Companies—mortgage-market exposure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, IDT, Wealthfront, DeFi Development, and PPDAI Group are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, mobile banking, investing platforms, and blockchain-based solutions. For stock market investors, these companies may offer significant growth potential but can also carry higher risks due to competition, regulation, market volatility, and changing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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