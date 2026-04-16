Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Sigma Lithium, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Lithium stocks" are shares of companies involved in the lithium value chain—including lithium miners, refiners, battery-material producers, and related equipment or battery manufacturers—whose revenues and profits are tied to lithium supply and demand. Investors track these stocks because rising demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage can boost growth, but they can also be volatile and sensitive to commodity prices, production challenges, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

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