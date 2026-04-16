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Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Sigma Lithium logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Sigma Lithium (SGML), QuantumScape (QS) and Amprius Technologies (AMPX) as the top lithium stocks to watch based on recent highest dollar trading volume, noting the sector is driven by rising EV and energy-storage demand but remains volatile and sensitive to commodity, production and regulatory risks.
  • Sigma Lithium is a Brazilian lithium developer holding 100% of four main properties (Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara and São José) comprising 29 mineral rights across roughly 185 square kilometers in Minas Gerais.
  • QuantumScape is focused on commercializing solid-state lithium‑metal batteries for EVs, while Amprius Technologies produces ultra‑high energy‑density lithium‑ion cells with silicon nanowire anodes targeted at aviation and drone applications.
  • Interested in Sigma Lithium? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sigma Lithium, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Lithium stocks" are shares of companies involved in the lithium value chain—including lithium miners, refiners, battery-material producers, and related equipment or battery manufacturers—whose revenues and profits are tied to lithium supply and demand. Investors track these stocks because rising demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage can boost growth, but they can also be volatile and sensitive to commodity prices, production challenges, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sigma Lithium Right Now?

Before you consider Sigma Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sigma Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Sigma Lithium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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