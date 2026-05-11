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Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Robot Consulting (LAWR), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and Everbright Digital (EDHL) were highlighted as the top metaverse stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Robot Consulting is a human resources platform company that plans to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, with its Labor Robot cloud-based HR management system as its core product.
  • Global Mofy AI focuses on virtual content production and digital assets for the metaverse in China, while Everbright Digital provides integrated digital marketing solutions tied to metaverse-related technologies in Hong Kong.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, and Everbright Digital are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are expected to benefit from the growth of virtual, augmented, and immersive digital environments often referred to as the metaverse. For stock market investors, this term usually includes companies involved in gaming, virtual reality hardware, software platforms, social media, semiconductor chips, and cloud infrastructure that help build or support metaverse technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robot Consulting Right Now?

Before you consider Robot Consulting, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robot Consulting wasn't on the list.

While Robot Consulting currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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