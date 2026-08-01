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Top Mining Stocks To Follow Today - August 1st

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
IREN logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven mining stocks attracted the highest recent dollar trading volume: IREN, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan, Cipher Mining, BitMine Immersion Technologies, AngloGold Ashanti, and Newmont.
  • The group spans traditional mining and mining-equipment companies—such as Freeport-McMoRan, AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont, and Caterpillar—as well as bitcoin-mining firms IREN, Cipher Mining, and BitMine.
  • Mining stocks can be volatile because their performance is sensitive to commodity prices, production costs, regulations, resource discoveries, and geopolitical or environmental risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

IREN, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan, Cipher Mining, BitMine Immersion Technologies, AngloGold Ashanti, and Newmont are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, extract, process, or produce natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, lithium, coal, or iron ore. Their value can be influenced by commodity prices, production costs, resource discoveries, regulations, and geopolitical or environmental risks, often making them more volatile than diversified companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AU

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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