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Top Mining Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN, Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Freeport-McMoRan were identified as the five mining stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that these companies represent different parts of the mining theme, from bitcoin mining (IREN and BitMine) to traditional metals and equipment exposure (Barrick, Freeport-McMoRan, and Caterpillar).
  • It highlights that mining stocks can offer exposure to commodity prices, but their performance is influenced by resource prices, operating costs, regulation, and geopolitical risk.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies engaged in exploring for, developing, and extracting minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and iron ore. For stock market investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to commodity prices and the mining industry, though their performance can be affected by factors like resource prices, operating costs, regulation, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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