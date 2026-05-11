Top Mining Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

IREN, Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies engaged in exploring for, developing, and extracting minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and iron ore. For stock market investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to commodity prices and the mining industry, though their performance can be affected by factors like resource prices, operating costs, regulation, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

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