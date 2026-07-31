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Top Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 31st

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
SpaceX logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven space-related stocks are highlighted for investors’ watchlists: SpaceX, Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Lockheed Martin, and FTAI Aviation.
  • The companies provide varied exposure to the space economy, including launch services, satellite communications, spacecraft and defense systems, aerospace engines, and aviation leasing.
  • Investors should recognize the sector’s substantial risks, including high development costs, technical challenges, regulatory uncertainty, and uncertain profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SpaceX, Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Lockheed Martin, and FTAI Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, space tourism, and related technologies. For investors, they offer exposure to the growing space economy but can also carry substantial risks due to high costs, technical challenges, regulation, and uncertain profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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