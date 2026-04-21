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Top Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL), and Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) as the top waste-management stocks to watch, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Waste-management stocks are seen as defensive—offering relatively stable cash flows from long-term contracts and regulated operations—but they face risks from regulatory changes, recycling commodity prices, and capital-intensive infrastructure needs.
  • The firms have distinct roles: WM runs collection, transfer stations and landfills that produce landfill gas for renewable natural gas, GFL offers non-hazardous solid/liquid waste and soil remediation services across Canada and the U.S., and CTOS supplies rental and sales of specialty equipment to utilities and infrastructure sectors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Management.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle, and dispose of municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste, as well as provide related environmental services. For investors, they are often viewed as defensive, offering relatively stable cash flows from long-term service contracts and regulated operations, while facing risks tied to regulatory changes, recycling commodity prices, and capital-intensive infrastructure needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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