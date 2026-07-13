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Top Water Stocks To Consider - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five water-related stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: Coca-Cola, NuScale Power, Pentair, IDEXX Laboratories, and Ecolab.
  • The article frames water stocks as relatively stable investments because they operate in essential utility and infrastructure businesses tied to water supply, treatment, and wastewater management.
  • Each highlighted company has a different angle on the water theme, from Pentair and Ecolab in water solutions and treatment to IDEXX in water testing and NuScale Power in modular nuclear systems that can support desalination and other water-related applications.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, Pentair, IDEXX Laboratories, and Ecolab are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. In stock market investing, **water stocks** are shares of companies that supply, treat, distribute, or manage water and wastewater services. These are typically utility or infrastructure businesses that investors view as relatively stable, since demand for water is essential and usually less sensitive to economic swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Pentair (PNR)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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