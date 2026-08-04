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Top Water Stocks Worth Watching - August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five water-related stocks highlighted: Coca-Cola, IDEXX Laboratories, Waters, American Water Works, and Ecolab had the highest recent dollar trading volume among companies tracked as water stocks.
  • The companies provide varied exposure to the water theme, including beverages, water-quality testing, analytical equipment, regulated water and wastewater utilities, and industrial water-treatment solutions.
  • The stocks may benefit from long-term trends such as aging infrastructure, water scarcity, and rising demand for water management, testing, and conservation services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CocaCola.

CocaCola, IDEXX Laboratories, Waters, American Water Works, and Ecolab are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in supplying, managing, treating, testing, or conserving water. They may include water utilities, infrastructure and equipment manufacturers, filtration companies, and water-technology firms, offering investors exposure to trends such as aging infrastructure, water scarcity, and rising demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

American Water Works (AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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