Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Get Toro alerts: Sign Up

Toro Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. Toro has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Toro's dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke sold 4,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $492,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $268,777.60. This represents a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,327.90. This represents a 75.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock worth $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company's stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Toro by 191.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toro wasn't on the list.

While Toro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here