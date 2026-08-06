Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $153.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 46.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $797.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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