Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.39 and traded as high as C$23.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$23.33, with a volume of 199,145 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOT

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of C$855.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.39.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$314.90 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 1,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,665.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,725,883.20. The trade was a 2.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider William John George Kosich sold 87,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.77, for a total value of C$1,980,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,921,472.17. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. Insiders bought 326,984 shares of company stock worth $7,845,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.73% of the company's stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Further Reading

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