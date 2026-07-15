Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Townsquare Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) from hold to strong sell, adding to a mixed analyst picture that currently averages a Reduce rating with a $10.00 price target.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.16 versus the expected -$0.12, while revenue of $96.10 million also came in slightly below estimates.
  • Insider selling has been notable, with COO Erik Hellum and CAO Robert L. Worshek both selling shares in recent transactions, even as institutional investors continue to hold the majority of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Townsquare Media from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Townsquare Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Townsquare Media presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $225,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,650.48. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 34,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $227,059.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 142,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,819.64. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc NYSE: TSQ is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Townsquare Media Right Now?

Before you consider Townsquare Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Townsquare Media wasn't on the list.

While Townsquare Media currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines