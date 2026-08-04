Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.89 EPS

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.68 by $2.89, Zacks reports. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.59%.

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Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.51. 82,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,454. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $245.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $166.10 and a 1 year high of $248.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 93.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 569 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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