TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.3125.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on TPG in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth $258,581,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,584,733 shares of the company's stock worth $292,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $106,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TPG by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,567,626 shares of the company's stock worth $204,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in TPG by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 10,028,107 shares of the company's stock worth $406,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. TPG has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. TPG's payout ratio is presently 1,072.73%.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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