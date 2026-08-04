Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
TPG logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give TPG a “Moderate Buy” consensus: Of 16 covering firms, 11 recommend buying, four advise holding and one recommends selling. The average 12-month price target is $60.43, above the reported $46.32 share price.
  • Institutional ownership is substantial: Institutional investors own 94.03% of TPG, with Vanguard, Capital International Investors and Temasek among major holders; Millennium Management increased its stake by 66.9%.
  • Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: TPG reported EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 14.1% year over year to $557.18 million, though it fell short of the $608.07 million estimate.
  • Five stocks we like better than TPG.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.4286.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPG. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,700,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 314,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,734,677 shares of the company's stock worth $749,142,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 14.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 10,028,107 shares of the company's stock worth $406,239,000 after buying an additional 1,236,526 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $258,581,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,584,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TPG has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TPG Right Now?

Before you consider TPG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TPG wasn't on the list.

While TPG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines