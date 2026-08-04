TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.4286.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPG. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get TPG alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,700,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 314,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,734,677 shares of the company's stock worth $749,142,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 14.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 10,028,107 shares of the company's stock worth $406,239,000 after buying an additional 1,236,526 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $258,581,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,584,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TPG has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TPG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TPG wasn't on the list.

While TPG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here