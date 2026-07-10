Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Mizuho

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.62.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.Tractor Supply's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,253.4% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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