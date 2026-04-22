Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.96.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,128,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,825. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,474,736,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $5,069,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.9% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,610 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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