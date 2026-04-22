Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.43.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 719.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $256,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,205 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 505.1% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $246,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Tractor Supply News

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About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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