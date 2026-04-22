Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.43.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 9,566,789 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $303,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 719.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $256,408,000 after buying an additional 3,958,205 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $246,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Tractor Supply News

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About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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