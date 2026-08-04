Traders Buy High Volume of Cipher Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 149,349 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 107,485 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cipher Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 28,169 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $627,041.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,265.76. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,451,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,107,932.16. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,245,336 shares of company stock worth $83,803,938 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 41.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $48.50 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 15.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 60,490,707 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,497,979. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.86 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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