Traders Buy High Volume of DaVita Call Options (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 564% compared to the typical volume of 1,428 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 18.1%

Shares of DVA stock traded down $41.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,626,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,597. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $247.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average of $175.36.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.14. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More DaVita News

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Positive Sentiment: DaVita reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.02, above the $3.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.55 billion exceeded expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 5.2% year over year, and adjusted operating income reached $579 million. DaVita second-quarter 2026 results

DaVita reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.02, above the $3.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.55 billion exceeded expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 5.2% year over year, and adjusted operating income reached $579 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong treatment-volume growth, $256 million of free cash flow and continued strategic execution supported management’s confidence in the business. The company also continued share repurchases.

Strong treatment-volume growth, $256 million of free cash flow and continued strategic execution supported management’s confidence in the business. The company also continued share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $218 to $224 but maintained an “equal weight” rating, indicating limited near-term upside in its view. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target from $218 to $224 but maintained an “equal weight” rating, indicating limited near-term upside in its view. Negative Sentiment: DaVita reaffirmed, rather than raised, its FY 2026 outlook of $14.10-$15.20 in adjusted EPS, $2.15-$2.25 billion in adjusted operating income and $1.0-$1.25 billion in free cash flow. Investors may have expected another guidance increase after the first-quarter upgrade.

DaVita reaffirmed, rather than raised, its FY 2026 outlook of $14.10-$15.20 in adjusted EPS, $2.15-$2.25 billion in adjusted operating income and $1.0-$1.25 billion in free cash flow. Investors may have expected another guidance increase after the first-quarter upgrade. Negative Sentiment: U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined sequentially to $415.87 from $417.59, reflecting payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. General and administrative expense also rose to $331 million from $320 million, adding pressure to margins.

U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined sequentially to $415.87 from $417.59, reflecting payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. General and administrative expense also rose to $331 million from $320 million, adding pressure to margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported insider activity consisted entirely of sales, including sales by CEO Javier Rodriguez and other executives, while Berkshire Hathaway reduced its position. These transactions may reinforce investor caution, although they are not necessarily tied to operating performance.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,411 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in DaVita by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 86,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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