Traders Buy Large Volume of Williams Companies Put Options (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 17,796 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 9,551 put options.

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Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Williams declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share , payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend implies approximately $2.10 annually and a yield near 3%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Williams declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend implies approximately $2.10 annually and a yield near 3%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Williams’ 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted improvements in environmental, safety and operational metrics while emphasizing rising demand for energy infrastructure. Stronger demand for reliable natural-gas infrastructure could support long-term growth and project opportunities. Williams Improves on Key Sustainability Metrics Amid Rising Energy Demand

Williams’ 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted improvements in environmental, safety and operational metrics while emphasizing rising demand for energy infrastructure. Stronger demand for reliable natural-gas infrastructure could support long-term growth and project opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ reported price-target consensus is approximately $83.56 , above the recent trading level, suggesting potential upside if earnings and infrastructure-demand expectations hold. Analysts Set Williams Companies Price Target

Analysts’ reported price-target consensus is approximately , above the recent trading level, suggesting potential upside if earnings and infrastructure-demand expectations hold. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is reviewing second-quarter 2026 projections for revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The outlook may influence trading ahead of the company’s results, but the article did not provide a clear positive or negative forecast revision. Insights Into Williams Companies Q2 Wall Street Projections

Wall Street is reviewing second-quarter 2026 projections for revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The outlook may influence trading ahead of the company’s results, but the article did not provide a clear positive or negative forecast revision. Neutral Sentiment: Investors purchased 17,796 put options, 86% above the average volume of 9,551. The activity indicates increased hedging or bearish speculation, although options flow alone does not establish a change in Williams’ fundamentals.

Investors purchased 17,796 put options, 86% above the average volume of 9,551. The activity indicates increased hedging or bearish speculation, although options flow alone does not establish a change in Williams’ fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed its EPS forecasts for third-quarter 2026, first- and second-quarter 2027, and fiscal 2028. The reductions were modest but signal slightly weaker near-term earnings expectations. Williams Companies Analyst Estimates

US Capital Advisors trimmed its EPS forecasts for third-quarter 2026, first- and second-quarter 2027, and fiscal 2028. The reductions were modest but signal slightly weaker near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary suggested WMB may be fully valued after a roughly 257% five-year rally, potentially limiting upside and increasing sensitivity to any earnings disappointment. Williams Stock Looks Fully Valued

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 2,595,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,831. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 127.9% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 219,413 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 123,156 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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