Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 334,931 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 230,731 call options.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $10.23 on Thursday, reaching $212.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,694,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,746. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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