Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 572% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,238 call options.

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Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 3.2%

FCEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 10,040,271 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,484. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 107.51%.The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Further Reading

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