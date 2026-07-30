Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average daily volume of 18,021 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:MS traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,780. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $136.17 and a 12-month high of $232.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.Morgan Stanley's revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 679.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

More Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish: traders purchased 40,133 MS call options, more than double the average daily call volume of 18,021. While options activity can be speculative, the surge suggests increased short-term investor interest in further upside.

Options activity was unusually bullish: traders purchased 40,133 MS call options, more than double the average daily call volume of 18,021. While options activity can be speculative, the surge suggests increased short-term investor interest in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for fiscal 2026 and $13.65 for fiscal 2027, above consensus estimates of $12.78 and $12.68, respectively. Erste maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue.

Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for fiscal 2026 and $13.65 for fiscal 2027, above consensus estimates of $12.78 and $12.68, respectively. Erste maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched Ethereum and Solana exchange-traded products, MSSE and MSOL, each with a 0.14% expense ratio. The products will stake portions of their holdings and pass rewards to investors, expanding Morgan Stanley’s asset-management and crypto offerings beyond its existing Bitcoin product. Morgan Stanley launches Ethereum and Solana ETPs

Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched Ethereum and Solana exchange-traded products, MSSE and MSOL, each with a 0.14% expense ratio. The products will stake portions of their holdings and pass rewards to investors, expanding Morgan Stanley’s asset-management and crypto offerings beyond its existing Bitcoin product. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: adjusted EPS of $3.46 exceeded estimates by $0.57, while revenue of $21.35 billion surpassed expectations and grew 27.1% year over year.

The company’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: adjusted EPS of $3.46 exceeded estimates by $0.57, while revenue of $21.35 billion surpassed expectations and grew 27.1% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley highlighted two “Strong Buy” quality stocks for volatile markets, reflecting its research franchise and investor positioning. The commentary is supportive of the firm’s market presence but does not directly change Morgan Stanley’s earnings outlook. Morgan Stanley picks two Strong Buy quality stocks

Morgan Stanley highlighted two “Strong Buy” quality stocks for volatile markets, reflecting its research franchise and investor positioning. The commentary is supportive of the firm’s market presence but does not directly change Morgan Stanley’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: A Wall Street Journal report alleged that some Morgan Stanley mortgage bankers were pressured to approve mortgages for wealthy clients. If substantiated, the claims could create regulatory, legal and reputational risks, although the immediate financial impact remains unclear. Morgan Stanley mortgage approval allegations

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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