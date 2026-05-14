Traders Purchase High Volume of Enphase Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 35,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 28,308 call options.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enphase opened U.S. pre-orders for its new IQ9S-3P commercial microinverter, its most powerful microinverter yet, using GaN technology and designed for higher-wattage solar panels and three-phase commercial installations. The launch suggests a potential growth driver in the commercial solar market. Article Title

Enphase opened U.S. pre-orders for its new IQ9S-3P commercial microinverter, its most powerful microinverter yet, using GaN technology and designed for higher-wattage solar panels and three-phase commercial installations. The launch suggests a potential growth driver in the commercial solar market. Positive Sentiment: Investors also seem encouraged by Enphase’s annual meeting and CEO presentation, which may have increased expectations for management commentary on demand, margins, and strategy. That event helped drive renewed buying interest and may have triggered some short-covering. Article Title

Investors also seem encouraged by Enphase’s annual meeting and CEO presentation, which may have increased expectations for management commentary on demand, margins, and strategy. That event helped drive renewed buying interest and may have triggered some short-covering. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying 35,234 Enphase call options, above typical volume, which can signal rising speculation that the stock could extend its recent move higher.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying 35,234 Enphase call options, above typical volume, which can signal rising speculation that the stock could extend its recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha transcript and slideshow on Enphase’s business performance and semiconductor innovation may be keeping the stock in focus, but these items are more informational than clearly market-moving. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha transcript and slideshow on Enphase’s business performance and semiconductor innovation may be keeping the stock in focus, but these items are more informational than clearly market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy-sector weakness was modest and likely not the main driver for ENPH, though it could slightly offset enthusiasm around the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Glj Research set a $21.70 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,941,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Enphase Energy's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company's stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here