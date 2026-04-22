Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 232% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,214 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.91.

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 250,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,400. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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