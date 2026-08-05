Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $2.10, FiscalAI reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Traeger's conference call:

Full-year revenue guidance was lowered to $435 million–$465 million from $465 million–$485 million, driven by greater-than-expected MEATER softness and near-term channel disruption related to distribution changes.

to $435 million–$465 million from $465 million–$485 million, driven by greater-than-expected MEATER softness and near-term channel disruption related to distribution changes. Traeger maintained its $57 million–$67 million Adjusted EBITDA outlook despite the lower revenue forecast, reflecting Project Gravity cost savings, MEATER profitability actions, and disciplined expense management.

Traeger announced a national Lowe’s launch, with initial inventory loading expected in the fourth quarter and a full rollout of grills, griddles, accessories, and consumables planned for spring 2027; management views the partnership as a meaningful long-term household acquisition opportunity.

Project Gravity is improving financial efficiency, with second-quarter free cash flow of $26 million, cash increasing to $60 million, inventory falling to $76 million, and the company remaining on track for at least $30 million of full-year free cash flow.

Consumer engagement remained strong, including a record 267,000 connected cooks on July 4, while Westwood and Irontop saw better-than-expected sell-through and strong customer reviews as demand shifts toward more accessible price points.

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Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Traeger has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. Zacks Research upgraded Traeger from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traeger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Traeger from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Traeger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,680 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company's core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

Further Reading

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