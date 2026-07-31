Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $566.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $570.00 to $566.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.07.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $15.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,503,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,303. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $505.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company's stock worth $7,791,909,000 after buying an additional 192,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,113,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,936,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,964,896,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,124,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,340,219 shares of the company's stock worth $910,813,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Trane Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings per share rose 11% year over year to $4.31, compared with the $4.27 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion, beating estimates of approximately $6.20 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $4.20. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share rose 11% year over year to $4.31, compared with the $4.27 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion, beating estimates of approximately $6.20 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $4.20. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged. Second-quarter bookings reached $7.82 billion, up 39% year over year, or 37% organically. Management highlighted commercial HVAC demand, stronger orders and a record backlog, improving visibility into future revenue. TT's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Second-quarter bookings reached $7.82 billion, up 39% year over year, or 37% organically. Management highlighted commercial HVAC demand, stronger orders and a record backlog, improving visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20 to $15.30, versus analyst expectations of about $14.90, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion, above the roughly $23.4 billion consensus. The higher outlook is the key catalyst behind the favorable investor response. Trane Technologies plc Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20 to $15.30, versus analyst expectations of about $14.90, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion, above the roughly $23.4 billion consensus. The higher outlook is the key catalyst behind the favorable investor response. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a consideration. Following the advance, TT trades at a premium earnings multiple, so continued gains may depend on the company delivering against its elevated guidance and converting its backlog into revenue and profit.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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