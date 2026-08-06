TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $5.84. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 29,797 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransAct Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,552 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 591,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company's portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct's products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

Further Reading

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