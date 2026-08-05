Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $1,585.00 to $1,695.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,472.80.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:TDG traded down $24.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,250.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 729,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,588. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,463.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,263.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.30 by $0.57. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.620-41.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.08, for a total transaction of $12,321,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,091.84. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

More Transdigm Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Fiscal third-quarter sales rose 23% year over year to $2.741 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 13% to $10.87, exceeding the roughly $10.30 consensus estimate. EBITDA As Defined increased 19% to $1.447 billion, with a 52.8% margin. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Fiscal third-quarter sales rose 23% year over year to $2.741 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 13% to $10.87, exceeding the roughly $10.30 consensus estimate. EBITDA As Defined increased 19% to $1.447 billion, with a 52.8% margin. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 outlook was raised: TransDigm now expects adjusted EPS of $40.62-$41.46, above the $39.67 consensus, and revenue of approximately $10.5-$10.6 billion, ahead of the $10.3 billion analyst estimate. Management cited continued strength in commercial aftermarket demand and broad organic sales growth. TransDigm's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year

TransDigm now expects adjusted EPS of $40.62-$41.46, above the $39.67 consensus, and revenue of approximately $10.5-$10.6 billion, ahead of the $10.3 billion analyst estimate. Management cited continued strength in commercial aftermarket demand and broad organic sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remains dependent on aftermarket demand: The company forecast low-double-digit growth in commercial aftermarket sales, supporting its revenue outlook but reinforcing investors’ focus on aerospace-cycle and airline-demand trends. TransDigm Forecasts Fiscal 2026 Revenue

The company forecast low-double-digit growth in commercial aftermarket sales, supporting its revenue outlook but reinforcing investors’ focus on aerospace-cycle and airline-demand trends. Negative Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target: The firm reaffirmed its “hold” rating but reduced its target to $1,405 from $1,525. Although the revised target still implies upside, the cut signals reduced near-term valuation confidence and may be weighing on the shares following the earnings release.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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