TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $72.34. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 847,115 shares traded.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Trending Headlines about TransMedics Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TransMedics Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $189.95 million, up 20.7% year over year and ahead of the roughly $184 million consensus estimate. TransMedics also raised or reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $737 million to $757 million, above the $733.6 million analyst consensus. TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue reached $189.95 million, up 20.7% year over year and ahead of the roughly $184 million consensus estimate. TransMedics also raised or reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $737 million to $757 million, above the $733.6 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings call highlighted continued sales growth and demand for its organ-transplant technology. Investors may view the revenue outlook as evidence that TransMedics is maintaining momentum despite near-term earnings pressure. TransMedics Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call highlighted continued sales growth and demand for its organ-transplant technology. Investors may view the revenue outlook as evidence that TransMedics is maintaining momentum despite near-term earnings pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Gross profit increased to $113.2 million, while the company ended the quarter with $472.7 million in cash and equivalents. However, operating cash flow was only $17.3 million and total liabilities rose to $946.3 million, making cash generation and balance-sheet trends worth monitoring. TransMedics Group Stock Rises on Q2 2026 Earnings

Gross profit increased to $113.2 million, while the company ended the quarter with $472.7 million in cash and equivalents. However, operating cash flow was only $17.3 million and total liabilities rose to $946.3 million, making cash generation and balance-sheet trends worth monitoring. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at approximately $0.44 per share, below the $0.50 consensus estimate and down from $0.92 a year earlier. Operating profit declined 35.1% and net income fell 57.9%, signaling that profitability is lagging revenue growth. TransMedics Earnings Lag Estimates

Adjusted earnings came in at approximately $0.44 per share, below the $0.50 consensus estimate and down from $0.92 a year earlier. Operating profit declined 35.1% and net income fell 57.9%, signaling that profitability is lagging revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Needham issued a pessimistic forecast for TMDX, adding pressure to the stock’s valuation narrative after its sharp decline from the 52-week high. Separately, Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches, creating an additional headline and legal risk, although no wrongdoing has been established. Needham Pessimistic Forecast Rosen Law Firm Investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. The trade was a 36.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock worth $117,506,000 after buying an additional 322,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,321 shares of the company's stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 569,970 shares of the company's stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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