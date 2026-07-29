TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 23,495 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,997,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,860,470. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TRU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. 3,343,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,300. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TransUnion

More TransUnion News

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.23, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.28 billion. Growth was supported by the financial-services business, international operations and acquisition-related expansion in Latin America. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.23, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.28 billion. Growth was supported by the financial-services business, international operations and acquisition-related expansion in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75-$4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus, while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion. Management’s outlook signals continued operating momentum. TransUnion lifts outlook after strong quarterly revenue growth

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75-$4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus, while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion. Management’s outlook signals continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably: Wells Fargo raised its target to $102 from $90 while retaining an Overweight rating; Baird increased its target to $115 from $108 with an Outperform rating; and Needham raised its target to $100 from $95 with a Buy rating. These revisions reinforce expectations for additional upside. Wells Fargo raises TransUnion price target

Analysts responded favorably: Wells Fargo raised its target to $102 from $90 while retaining an Overweight rating; Baird increased its target to $115 from $108 with an Outperform rating; and Needham raised its target to $100 from $95 with a Buy rating. These revisions reinforce expectations for additional upside. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.21 is broadly in line with, but slightly below, the $1.21 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance was generally consistent with expectations, suggesting near-term upside depends on continued execution.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.21 is broadly in line with, but slightly below, the $1.21 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance was generally consistent with expectations, suggesting near-term upside depends on continued execution. Negative Sentiment: TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, an issue that could pressure lenders’ credit-risk demand or increase scrutiny of the company’s data and risk solutions. TransUnion flags surge in auto-loan fraud losses

TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, an issue that could pressure lenders’ credit-risk demand or increase scrutiny of the company’s data and risk solutions. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. While sales may reflect routine diversification, the absence of insider buying is a modest sentiment headwind.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here